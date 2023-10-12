$157K donation will help local non-profit reach more teens on their hardest days

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A big donation will help a local non-profit continue reaching young people – often on their darkest days.

These long-time community partners have seen the fruits of their commitment and they’re already planning on doing more.

“I’ve always just loved helping people out in my community,” Nathan, a lead volunteer, said.

Nathan is a high-school student and a volunteer at the Lines for Life YouthLine in South Portland.

“My role is mostly to support other volunteers as they take contacts,” Nathan said.

Lines for Life CEO Dwight Holton said the need is critical.

“Youth suicide is still the second leading cause of death among young people in Oregon,” Holton said.

However, there is some good news, YouthLine’s peer-to-peer formula is proving to be effective.

“For the third year in a row, the youth suicide rate in Oregon has gone down,” Holton said. “It’s initiatives like the YouthLine and other partners we work with in the community on prevention, and mental health, and mental wellness.”

This initiative is made possible by long-time community partners, like Pacific Bells and the Taco Bell Foundation.

“They’ve taken it from a time when YouthLine was nine student volunteers, reaching about 1,000 people a year to our current place where we have at any given time about 150 young volunteers reaching 25,000 people a year,” Holton said.

Scott Shepherd, President of Pacific Bells presented a $157,000 check to the organization on Wednesday.

“It’s important to us, but also because we partner with Taco Bell Foundation to support organizations that support our youth and help youth in our communities,” Shepherd said. “We employ a lot of young people. We serve a lot of young people.”

The team said donations like this one are helping them expand to reach more teens in need.

“Our vision is to have a world where there’s always help always available for peer-to-peer folks, especially for young people with the YouthLine. They know it’s there, they are able to access it, and they’re able to get the support they need on their hardest day,” Holton said.

YouthLine said a national teen-to-teen support system is in the works. Learn more about the service here.

