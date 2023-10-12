Expect to pay more to watch Trail Blazers games at home

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, second from left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, second from left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Fans of the Portland Trail Blazers might have to pay more to watch games this season following a change at Comcast Xfinity.

According to the cable provider Comcast Xfinity, ROOT SPORTS which airs all Blazers games is moving from the standard television lineup to a package costing $20 more a month.

An email on Tuesday confirmed the change with Xfinity telling customers, “We regularly review our channel lineups and adjust them, as needed, to ensure our entertainment packages provide customers with the best choices and most value. We pay programmers in order to offer their content to our customers, and the costs for sports programming continue to rise.”

SEE ALSO: FOX 12 Plus to air Portland Trail Blazers pre-season game

The channel is now available on Comcast Xfinity’s highest-tier television package called the “Ultimate TV” plan.

The Trail Blazers released the following statement regarding the change:

Additionally, ROOT SPORTS also airs Seattle Kraken and Seattle Mariners games, the latter of which owns a majority of the network.

The Trail Blazers have been airing games on ROOT SPORTS since 2021 following 14 years on Comcast/NBC Sports Northwest network.

Regional networks like ROOT SPORTS are unavailable on a majority of popular streaming services like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live. However, the channel is available on fuboTV.

Despite the rise in prices, FOX 12 is bringing fans a live game for free this Monday when the Trail Blazers face off against the Phoenix Suns. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. with tipoff at 7 p.m.

