Former Oregon Olympian sentenced to prison for sexually abusing minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A former Olympian and equestrian coach in Tualatin has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a minor.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Richard Rankin Fellers, 63, began training the victim when she was 14 years old at his facility in Tualatin, having met her when she was 11 years old. Officials said since the victim was from California, she lived on her own while training at Fellers’ facility.

When the victim was 16, Fellers reportedly said he loved her before coercing her into a sexual relationship. According to the D.A.’s Office, the abuse continued in Washington County and while traveling for equestrian events before a family friend witnessed the abuse in 2020.

“Mr. Fellers has known the victim since she was 11 years old. He was revered and beloved within the equestrian community, and she idolized him. He took advantage of that,” Deputy District Attorney Meisel said in July. “At 14, her family entrusted their child to the safe-keeping and coaching of Mr. Fellers, and the victim entrusted him with her Olympic hopes and dreams. What was taken from her is immeasurable.”

Fellers plead guilty in July to two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree. He was sentenced Thursday to 50 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release.

