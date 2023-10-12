Former Portland Jewish Academy student abducted by Hamas amid war in Israel

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A former student at the Portland Jewish Academy has been identified as one of those abducted by Hamas amid the war in Israel.

A viral video released a couple of days ago appeared to show Shani Louk’s body surrounded by Hamas militants, but her family has since learned that she is still alive.

Portland woman Devorah Spilman was Shani’s Kindergarten teacher around 15 years ago. She says she found out about the video through her 21-year-old daughter, who normally lives in Israel but has been home on vacation.

“She went online and she said mom, there’s this girl, she’s from Portland and they’re parading her through the streets, Hamas is parading her through the streets and they’re laughing,” Spilman said.

Now 22 years old, Shani Louk was in Spilman’s class when her family came to the area to work for Intel. Spilman never forgot the impact Shani made on the classroom.

“She was just sweetness, just light, joyous, sweetness,” Spilman said. “She’s one of those children who just loved what was happening, everything that was going on, and that is just the light that she was, and god-willing, still is.”

Shani was apparently attending the Tribe of Supernova music festival with friends when Hamas fighters attacked. Her dreadlocks and tattoos helped loved ones identify her in the video.

Her mother Ricarda Louk said in an interview with Anderson Cooper that she has heard from friends in the area that her daughter is still alive, but has serious head injuries and is still in the hospital.

“It gave us a little bit of hope that she’s at least in a hospital even if it’s in a bad condition,” Louk said. “But it’s better, and that’s why we hope we can free her and get her out of there.”

Since Shani is a German and Israeli dual citizen, Louk said that she has been working with authorities from both countries to figure out how to get her home.

Spilman is heartbroken, not only over the danger to her former student, but to the nation she considers home and the people she considers family.

“They’re celebrating what they’re doing. We don’t even know where to put ourselves, and now there’s 1,200 innocent Israelis who have been killed,” she said. “All we can do is pray that Shani is somehow saved.”

