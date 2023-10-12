Gray whale population significantly declines due to Arctic conditions

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - Changing conditions in the Arctic Ocean have likely caused three large die-offs in the eastern North Pacific gray whale population since the 1980s, as found by a new study in the journal Science.

During each of these die-offs including one that began in 2019 and is ongoing, the gray whale population was reduced by up to 25% over a few years, said Joshua Stewart, an assistant professor with Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute and the study’s lead author.

“These are extreme population swings that we did not expect to see in a large, long-lived species like gray whales,” Stewart said. “When the availability of their prey in the Arctic is low, and the whales cannot reach their feeding areas because of sea ice, the gray whale population experiences rapid and major shocks.”

The Eastern North Pacific gray whales are one of the largest populations of whales that have recovered to similar numbers prior to commercial whaling.

As the population approaches numbers close to what their environment can support they have become more sensitive to environmental conditions because of limited resources said Stewart. The whale population is currently about 14,500.

This herd of gray whales is the most closely studied population of whales on the planet because of extensive research that has been conducted since the 1960s by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Southwest Fisheries Science Center.

The gray whale population in the eastern North Pacific was hunted near to extinction before a whaling moratorium was enacted and the gray whales are viewed as a conservation success story because of how fast the population recovered.

“Even highly mobile, long-lived species such as gray whales are sensitive to climate change impacts,” said Stewart. “When there are sudden declines in the quality of prey, the population of gray whales is significantly affected.”

Gray whales have lived through hundreds of thousands of years of environmental change and adapted to changing conditions, which makes their extinction due to climate change unlikely according to Stewart.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.