‘Make sure family was set up, then I’d chill’: People buy lotto tickets in Beaverton with jackpot at $1.7B

With no winner Monday, the Powerball lottery jumped to $1.7 billion, making it the second highest jackpot ever.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - With no winner Monday, the Powerball lottery jumped to $1.7 billion, making it the second highest jackpot ever.

FOX 12 caught up with some Oregonians buying tickets at a Beaverton Plaid Pantry.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson said she has regularly bought lottery tickets for many years.

“I always buy one when it’s over $300 million because I feel like 300 million is a lucky feeling number,” Karefa-Johnson said. “I’ve been like two numbers away from - not like the jackpot, jackpot - but for when you get $1,000.”

Oregon is no stranger to selling winning tickets.

In August, the Plaid Pantry on Southeast Foster Road sold the winning Megabucks ticket for $3.3 million, and the latest Powerball winner was in Mill City. That ticket was worth $1 million.

The largest prize won in Oregon was $340 million in 2005.

“I’m feeling really lucky,” Karefa-Johnson said. “I like actually don’t even live in Oregon and I’m here by chance, so I’m like just snap it up.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, but Ellis Hendrix said he was feeling lucky on Wednesday regardless.

“I’ve been hitting the actual Mega Ball and I’ve been hitting the Powerball. I actually hit, what, three numbers and I was like, ‘oh my God, only $10,’” Hendrix said.

Hendrix said if he won, he would invest in his home and business first.

“I own a business company, cleaning garbage bins,” Hendrix said. “I travel a lot - travel around the world, pretty much.”

As for Karefa-Johnson, she would first pay off her college loans.

“I would buy my mom a house, and I would make sure everyone in my family was set up and then I would chill,” Karefa-Johnson said.

The next drawing is 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

