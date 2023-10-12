Man dead, another injured in downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man is dead and another man has been hurt in a shooting in downtown Portland on Wednesday according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police responded to a shooting around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite first aid, one was declared dead at the scene. The second was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Another person was detained by police, and no suspects are currently wanted, according to PPB.

During the investigation, Southwest 10th Avenue is closed between Southwest Washington Street and Southwest Morrison Street.

Southwest Alder Street is closed between Southwest 9th Avenue and Southwest 11th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0781, or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395. Please reference case number 23-267039.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

