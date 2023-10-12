Man dead, another injured in downtown Portland shooting

Police lights generic
Police lights generic
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man is dead and another man has been hurt in a shooting in downtown Portland on Wednesday according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police responded to a shooting around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite first aid, one was declared dead at the scene. The second was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Another person was detained by police, and no suspects are currently wanted, according to PPB.

During the investigation, Southwest 10th Avenue is closed between Southwest Washington Street and Southwest Morrison Street.

Southwest Alder Street is closed between Southwest 9th Avenue and Southwest 11th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0781, or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395. Please reference case number 23-267039.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up...
Oregon taxpayers to receive biggest kicker in state history
Powerball ticket scan
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon
Zachery Phillips
Suspect taken into custody in Gaston after chase, shooting
For more than two decades, Danyale Gill sat in an Oregon prison on a 44-year sentence. Though...
Portland man free from prison after being wrongfully convicted
KPTV file image
Man dies after being hit by driver while walking across Salem street

Latest News

Local woman taken by Hamas
Former Portland Jewish Academy student abducted by Hamas amid war in Israel
A former student at the Portland Jewish Academy has been identified as one of those abducted by...
Former Portland Jewish Academy student abducted by Hamas amid war in Israel
Potential plans for vacant property
Portland Public Schools begins conversation around plans for vacant Whitaker property
A proposal to create a youth sports and learning complex in Northeast Portland is one small...
Portland Public Schools to begin conversation around plans for vacant Whitaker property