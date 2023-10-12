Marion County commissioners pass resolution asking state to repeal Measure 110

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Wednesday calling for the repeal of a state-wide measure that decriminalized the possession of hard drugs.

Voters approved Measure 110 in November 2020.

Along with decriminalization, the measure was also meant to expand access to addiction treatment.

The resolution states that since the measure passed, there has been an increase in overdose deaths in Oregon.

In 2020, there were 585. In 2022, there were more than 1,100.

However, a study released last month by the New York University School of Medicine compared rates of overdose deaths between Oregon and Washington, and found little difference, despite their difference in laws.

The Marion County resolution asks the state legislature to repeal Measure 110 to “protect the public health, safety, and welfare.”

During public testimony, people from all walks of life spoke out against the measure, including a business owner, non-profits and the Marion County sheriff Nick Hunter.

“The intent when 110 was created was that we want to get to treatment and treatment is the answer,” Hunter said. “And we don’t disagree. Treatment has always been the answer. And we have several programs that have worked to allow that treatment to run its course and do what it’s supposed to. But now what we have unfortunately done is disincentivized that treatment, and the ability of law enforcement to intervene as the DA’s talking about.”

While the board unanimously approved the resolution, repealing the voter-approved measure is up to the state.

