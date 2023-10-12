Menstrual product makers to reimburse ‘tampon tax’

Eight menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax...
Eight menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax they paid on their products.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax they paid on feminine hygiene products such as tampons, pads and menstrual cups.

Shoppers still pay sales tax on menstruation products in 21 states. The Tampon Tax Coalition calls it an “unjust tax” on medical necessities.

The brands in the partnership include August, Cora, Lola, The Honey Pot, Rael, Here We Flo, Saalt and Diva.

Shoppers who bought products in-store or online from those brands can submit their receipt through tampontaxback.com.

You text a photo of your receipt, and the group said they will Venmo or Paypal you back the tax you paid within 24 hours.

Women’s health advocates have argued for years that tampons, pads and other products should be sold free of taxes.

The Tampon Tax Coalition’s founder says she wants the tax to be removed in the remaining states that levy it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Long recovery for Newport man ahead
Family says Newport man struggling to adjust after recovering from crash
Powerball ticket scan
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon
Shooting in SW Portland
Suspect faces murder charge after man killed, another injured in downtown Portland shooting
Estacada High School
Student arrested after making threat towards Estacada HS; district closes schools Wednesday

Latest News

Hundreds of Swifties assembled at The Grove, which was shut down all night for the premiere of...
Hundreds of fans gather to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift at ‘Eras Tour’ movie premiere
A shopper peruses cheese offerings at a Target store Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Sheridan,...
US inflation eased slightly last month as price increases extend slow descent
A local community in California is doing its part to help the endangered monarch butterfly...
California neighborhood helps save endangered monarch butterflies
Hundreds of Swifties assembled at the Grove, which was shut down all night for the premiere of...
Hundreds of fans gather to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift at 'Eras Tour' movie premiere
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California