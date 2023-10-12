Missing Hubbard 15-year-old believed to be in Vancouver area

police lights
police lights(WTVG)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A teenager who was reported missing on Oct. 4 is believed to be in the Vancouver area, Hubbard police say.

Ana Lizbeth Rojas Rangel, 15, was reported missing from Hubbard by her mother on Oct. 4 as a runaway. Since she was reported missing she has not responded to texts or phone calls.

Ana is believed to be in the Vancouver area and may be with a 24-year-old man named Omero Rosales, according to Hubbard police.

A black colored 2002 Cadillac Escalade with an Oregon plate 865-LRB was reported as possibly involved.

If anyone has information on Ana’s location they are asked to contact the on-duty officer through METCOM at 503-982-2340.

