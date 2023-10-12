New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government

Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York City have rewritten their indictment against U.S. Sen Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife to charge them with conspiring to have him act as an agent of Egypt and Egyptian officials.

The superseding indictment was filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday. It says the conspiracy occurred from January 2018 to June 2022.

The new charge comes just weeks after the Democrat and his wife were accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who wanted the senator to help and influence over foreign affairs. The couple have pleaded not guilty.

Sen. Bob Menendez remained defiant Monday after being indicted on bribery charges last week. (U.S. Attorney's Office, CNN, Spectrum News NY1, Pool, WABC)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Long recovery for Newport man ahead
Family says Newport man struggling to adjust after recovering from crash
Powerball ticket scan
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon
Shooting in SW Portland
Suspect faces murder charge after man killed, another injured in downtown Portland shooting
Estacada High School
Student arrested after making threat towards Estacada HS; district closes schools Wednesday

Latest News

The death of a 12-year-old boy found extremely malnourished inside a home is now being...
Police investigate death of 12-year-old boy found badly malnourished as a homicide
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect not in custody
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as...
Musk’s X has taken down hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts, CEO says. An expert says it’s not enough
The death of a 12-year-old boy found extremely malnourished inside a home is now being...
Police investigate death of 12-year-old boy found badly malnourished as a homicide