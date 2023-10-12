Nice next two days!

Good morning! It’s a much drier start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Mid-level clouds are gradually clearing out, which is allowing temperatures to cool into the low 50s and 40s. Areas of fog and low clouds will likely expand across the lowlands heading into sunrise, but should clear out by midday. Expect a breezy east wind to kick in this afternoon. All in all, it’s going to be a beautiful Thursday afternoon. Highs should reach the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll see a near repeat Friday in terms of temperatures, but clouds will build in throughout the afternoon. This will lead to our next round of showers arriving Friday evening & night.

This upcoming weekend doesn’t look all that wet. Most of the daytime hours will be dry, but weak systems will brush across the region both Saturday & Sunday evenings. This will bring chances of showers late in the day and during the nighttime hours. Temperatures should still manage to rise into the upper 60s.

Our next soaker should arrive sometime on Monday (still nailing down timing). Computer models have backed off on rainfall expectations. I still think we have a chance of picking up 0.50″ or more between Monday & early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday should be nice & dry.

Enjoy this comfortable weather!

