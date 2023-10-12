NWS confirms tornado spotted in La Center

LA CENTER Wash. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service in Portland has confirmed a tornado touched down in La Center on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the NWS report, shortly before 2:30 p.m., a tornado touched down and was confirmed by a “trained spotter.”

The path length was unknown and the tornado appeared to be on the ground for less than a minute, according to the NWS.

“Trash cans and basketball hoop blown over,” the report said. “No other known damage.”

According to a video sent by a viewer, a possible tornado formed in La Center.

The funnel clouds could be spotted swirling over viewer Nathan Bruce’s home in videos he took.

