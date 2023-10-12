NWS confirms tornado spotted in La Center
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LA CENTER Wash. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service in Portland has confirmed a tornado touched down in La Center on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the NWS report, shortly before 2:30 p.m., a tornado touched down and was confirmed by a “trained spotter.”
The path length was unknown and the tornado appeared to be on the ground for less than a minute, according to the NWS.
“Trash cans and basketball hoop blown over,” the report said. “No other known damage.”
The funnel clouds could be spotted swirling over viewer Nathan Bruce’s home in videos he took.
