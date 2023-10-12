Oregon grabs 4 of 5 best resorts in the PNW, according to travel magazine

Tetherow Lodges.
Tetherow Lodges.(AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A new list names the top five resorts across the Pacific Northwest, four of which are in Oregon.

The list released by Condé Nast Traveler is part of the publication’s Readers’ Choice Awards with decisions for what’s highlighted made by the audience.

The top five resorts are listed below:

5. Sunriver Resort, in Sunriver (15 miles south of Bend)

4. Brasada Ranch, Powell Butte (20 miles outside of Bend)

3. Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa (Pacific City)

2. Salish Lodge & Spa (Snoqualmie, Washington)

1. Tetherow (Bend)

While four out of five resorts are in Oregon, all Oregon resorts featured are near or in Bend.

