Oregon Zoo Lights to return with classic walk-through winter wonderland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved holiday tradition returns to the Oregon Zoo this year!

Zoo Lights opens Nov. 24 and runs through Jan. 7, 2024. A special sensory-friendly Zoo Lights is scheduled for Nov. 20.

The zoo says this year’s light display will mark the return to the classic walk-through winter wonderland. During the pandemic, the zoo pivoted to a drive-through version, then went with a combination of walk-through and drive-through nights over the following two years.

“We were so glad that we could keep this community tradition alive through the pandemic even if it was a little bit different,” events director Mickey Webb said. “It was challenging since the drive-through route ties up large sections of our service road network. But we heard that it was a more comfortable choice for some folks, and we’ll be making a special effort to accommodate people with different mobility and sensory-processing needs as we return to our classic holiday path.”

Brew Lights - a Zoo Lights experience just for the 21-and-over crowd - will be held Nov. 17-18. Guests can sample local beers, seltzers and ciders from more than 50 Northwest vendors while enjoying live music.

Tickets for Zoo Lights are on sale now with a 10% early-bird discount on purchases made before Oct. 18 at oregonzoo.org/lights.

