Oregon Zoo Lights to return with classic walk-through winter wonderland

Zoo Lights
Zoo Lights(Oregon Zoo)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved holiday tradition returns to the Oregon Zoo this year!

Zoo Lights opens Nov. 24 and runs through Jan. 7, 2024. A special sensory-friendly Zoo Lights is scheduled for Nov. 20.

The zoo says this year’s light display will mark the return to the classic walk-through winter wonderland. During the pandemic, the zoo pivoted to a drive-through version, then went with a combination of walk-through and drive-through nights over the following two years.

“We were so glad that we could keep this community tradition alive through the pandemic even if it was a little bit different,” events director Mickey Webb said. “It was challenging since the drive-through route ties up large sections of our service road network. But we heard that it was a more comfortable choice for some folks, and we’ll be making a special effort to accommodate people with different mobility and sensory-processing needs as we return to our classic holiday path.”

SEE ALSO: $157K donation will help Portland nonprofit reach more teens on their hardest days

Brew Lights - a Zoo Lights experience just for the 21-and-over crowd - will be held Nov. 17-18. Guests can sample local beers, seltzers and ciders from more than 50 Northwest vendors while enjoying live music.

Tickets for Zoo Lights are on sale now with a 10% early-bird discount on purchases made before Oct. 18 at oregonzoo.org/lights.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Long recovery for Newport man ahead
Family says Newport man struggling to adjust after recovering from crash
Powerball ticket scan
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon
Shooting in SW Portland
Suspect faces murder charge after man killed, another injured in downtown Portland shooting
Estacada High School
Student arrested after making threat towards Estacada HS; district closes schools Wednesday

Latest News

Shooting in SW Portland
Suspect faces murder charge after man killed, another injured in downtown Portland shooting
According to a video sent by a viewer, a possible tornado formed in La Center.
NWS confirms tornado spotted in La Center
Donation helps local non-profit
$157K donation will help Portland nonprofit reach more teens on their hardest days
One man is dead and another man has been hurt in a shooting in downtown Portland on Wednesday...
Man dead, another injured in downtown Portland shooting