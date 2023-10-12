Police: 3 stabbed, including officer, at Atlanta airport

FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.
FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.(DHS)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:06 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Three people, including a police officer, were stabbed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident happened at the airport’s south terminal near doors S-2 at around 4:45 p.m., police said.

According to officials, a woman had a knife outside of security.

Police said one person was stabbed before officers encountered the woman.

“During the encounter, the female suspect stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody,” a police Incident report states.

The woman was taken into custody by another officer, according to Atlanta police.

The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital. They were not seriously injured, police said.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials said impacts to operations were minimal.

Police are working to learn what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today the IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings. Taxes will be disbursed up...
Oregon taxpayers to receive biggest kicker in state history
Powerball ticket scan
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon
Zachery Phillips
Suspect taken into custody in Gaston after chase, shooting
For more than two decades, Danyale Gill sat in an Oregon prison on a 44-year sentence. Though...
Portland man free from prison after being wrongfully convicted
KPTV file image
Man dies after being hit by driver while walking across Salem street

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
A destroyed house by an earthquake is seen in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of...
Another strong earthquake flattens homes and worsens misery in western Afghanistan
Safe Rest Village report shows promising data, neighbors say there’s still issues
Safe Rest Village report shows promising data, Portland neighbors say there’s still issues
The Portland City Council was given an annual report on the Safe Rest Village program...
Safe Rest Village report shows promising data, neighbors say there’s still issues