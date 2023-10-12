Portland Public Schools begins conversation around plans for vacant Whitaker property

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A proposal to create a youth sports and learning complex in Northeast Portland is one small step closer to reality.

The property where Whitaker Middle School used to stand, off Northeast 42nd Avenue, has been vacant for years.

See Also: Student arrested after making threat towards Estacada HS; district closes schools Wednesday

“I know it’s been vacant a little over 20 years,” Gary Hollands, the PPS Board Chair, said.

There have been ideas about what to do with the land in the past, including using it for a Safe Rest Village, but now the school district is beginning negotiations to potentially let a nonprofit build a youth sports and learning complex for PPS students.

The idea is there will be indoor basketball and volleyball courts and other practice areas along with space for educational opportunities.

“This will be something that our PPS kids can say you know what? This is for us, right? This is something we see ourselves in. You know there’s going to be extensions of things we want to do here education-wise. Like AI technology education,” Hollands said.

Tuesday night, Portland Public School Board members passed a resolution that will let the district begin the conversation with the Albina Sports Program to lease the property, but the district says they’re still in the very early stages of the process.

Board members still have questions like who will eventually maintain the property and where funding for this project will come from.

See Also: Multiple unions rally at PPS HQ in solidarity as bargaining continues for several groups of workers

Hollands went to Whitaker Middle School in the 1980s before it closed down. Fast forward to today and he’s the PPS School Board Chair and the Interim Executive Director of the Albina Sports Program currently looking to lease the property. Hollands abstained from Tuesday night’s vote, and he’ll be abstaining from any board action on this project going forward.

“Do I have a vested interest? Absolutely, you know. I don’t think a vested interest equates to a conflict of interest, right? I have a vested interest in our kids,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.