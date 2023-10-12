Safe Rest Village report shows promising data, Portland neighbors say there’s still issues

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland City Council was presented an annual report on the city’s Safe Rest Village (SRV) program Wednesday showing nearly 350 have used the seven locations over the last year.

The report also shows that out of the 345 who received services, nearly 33 percent are experiencing chronic homelessness. In addition, 70 people were able to find permanent housing through the SRV program.

Ruth Adkins lives by the Multnomah Safe Rest Village in Southwest Portland. She formed a group called ‘Friends of Multnomah Safe Rest Village’ that helps neighbors connect and volunteer at the location. She told the city council Wednesday, she sees the village as a success.

“There is a lot of anger out there,” Adkins said. “Including in our neighborhood but there is a lot of love too as evidenced by the outpouring of support for the SRV. I feel hope when I see the results of this report and I feel hope when we come together as a community to do what we can to address this humanitarian crisis.”

However not all of Adkins’ neighbors have had positive experiences with the SRV. One neighbor, who goes by Monica, shares a fence with the village. She said since people started moving in last year, her life has been turned upside down.

“There was a sense of optimism for all of us that are so close,” Monica said. “As time went on emails were ignored. There was really nothing done.”

She said one of the problems that persist is noise, like loud music, slamming of doors, and even fights that break out. These noises also continue throughout the night and with her bedroom window next to the SRV, she wakes up every night. She also said the neighborhood has seen unsanctioned camping pop up around the neighborhood. She’s also found people wandering the streets, going through trash cans and mailboxes. Because of this, she and her daughter do not feel safe in their own home anymore. Especially when they hear fighting and threats of violence coming from those living at the SRV

“It makes me feel like I don’t want to be here anymore like I should consider leaving the home that I’ve had for over 20 years,” Monica said. “I love my neighborhood, I love my home but it doesn’t feel like a safe place anymore.”

Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office sent FOX 12 this statement in response to the concerns some neighbors have that live next to the SRV in Southwest Portland.

“While the city has made tremendous strides in addressing concerns related to the Safe Rest Village, I recognize that there is still room for improvement. The SRV team is constantly working to address the ongoing needs of the village neighbors.”

Monica said she supports the SRV program and understands the need for a safe place for people to live. But she wants the council to remember the consequences to neighbors who have to share a fence with the villages.

“We’re experiencing everything I described which I don’t feel is fair for us to experience,” Monica said. “I don’t feel putting an SRV in the middle of a residential area is the answer. I don’t think it’s a good decision and I don’t think it should be placed this close to homes.”

The future of the SRV program is uncertain. It’s currently funded by one-time dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act. Commissioner Ryan is calling on the city and the county to work together to find consistent funding for SRVs

