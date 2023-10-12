Showers return Friday evening along with cooler highs.

Today has delivered as promised; sunshine and warmth across the region with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the valley and low 70s in PDX at 3 pm.

Overnight it will continue to be on the warm side with lows in the mid-50s and a few clouds returning to our skies. Tomorrow looks to be dry through midday. The next system will come from the southwest and deliver some showers to the west side of the 1-5 corridor around 2 pm and spread over to the east side around 4 -5 pm.

This round of rain should be done by the early morning hours on Saturday. The first part of Saturday looks dry with another round of showers beginning again Saturday night into Sunday morning. After this we see almost the exact same thing again Monday night into Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday show signs of being dry and warm. In general, we won’t be seeing all that much rain over the next week.

Highs will shift back and forth from the upper 60s to low 70s through the entire 7-day forecast; a bit warmer than normal. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s until midweek next week when it drops back into the low 50s, still several degrees above average.

