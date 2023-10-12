Showers return Friday evening along with cooler highs.

Evening showers expected several nights this week.
Evening showers return Friday
Evening showers return Friday(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today has delivered as promised; sunshine and warmth across the region with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the valley and low 70s in PDX at 3 pm.

Overnight it will continue to be on the warm side with lows in the mid-50s and a few clouds returning to our skies. Tomorrow looks to be dry through midday. The next system will come from the southwest and deliver some showers to the west side of the 1-5 corridor around 2 pm and spread over to the east side around 4 -5 pm.

This round of rain should be done by the early morning hours on Saturday. The first part of Saturday looks dry with another round of showers beginning again Saturday night into Sunday morning. After this we see almost the exact same thing again Monday night into Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday show signs of being dry and warm. In general, we won’t be seeing all that much rain over the next week.

Highs will shift back and forth from the upper 60s to low 70s through the entire 7-day forecast; a bit warmer than normal. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s until midweek next week when it drops back into the low 50s, still several degrees above average.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Shooting in SW Portland
Suspect faces murder charge after man killed, another injured in downtown Portland shooting
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
Powerball ticket scan
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, October 12, 2023.
First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (10/12)
10/12/2023
Nice next two days!
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (10/11)
Drier and warmer the next couple of days
Showers finish up tonight, warmer and dry next couple of days