Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film takes over Regal Bridgeport Village

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT VILLAGE, Ore. (KPTV) - Bridgeport Village is hosting the premiere of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film at Regal Bridgeport Village starting Oct. 12 with activities and private viewing parties.

Taylor Swift’s concert film ‘The Eras Tour’ is set to make a recording-breaking $150-$200 million globally on opening weekend.

To celebrate this one-in-a-lifetime concert film experience, Regal Bridgeport Village has set up activities, a ticket giveaway, and the option the host private viewing parties at their theater.

Regal Bridgeport Village will be offering:

  • Friendship Bracelet Bash: Join Bridgeport Village for a FREE Friendship Bracelet Bash with materials to make bracelets, music, and selfie opportunities in the Village Green on Oct. 13 from 4-8 p.m. and Oct. 14 from 3-8 p.m. Guests can get into the Eras spirit by donning Taylor Swift attire and sporting their friendship bracelets—a unique way to celebrate this extraordinary event.
  • Ticket Giveaway: The center is holding a ticket giveaway on its Instagram page, with one lucky winner getting two tickets to Friday’s 6 p.m. showing.
  • Retailer activations: Several retailers like Will Leather Goods and Cotopaxi will offer Taylor Swift specials, unique themed displays, and activities.
  • Private Viewing Parties: Looking for a more exclusive experience? Squads can rent an entire Regal Bridgeport Village auditorium for a private Swiftie Party with up to 40 friends, beginning on Oct. 19. It’s a fantastic way to celebrate Taylor Swift’s music with your closest pals.

