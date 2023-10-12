Timbers’ defender named to ’22 under 22’ list recognizing MLS players

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers announced defender Juan David Mosquera has been named to the Major League Soccer 22 Under 22 by BODYARMOR on Thursday.

Mosquera, 21, has made 28 appearances with 26 starts for the Timbers this season. During this, Mosquera has taken two goals and six assists, the second most on the team.

The Timbers point to Mosquera’s impact on the team scoring the opening goal of the season and helping lead the team to victory over Sporting Kansas City in February.

SEE ALSO: Timbers forward undergoing season-ending surgery

Across all MLS defenders, Mosquera ranks first overall in fast breaks (4) and is tied for second-most successful open play crosses (23), fourth-most chances created from open play (28), fourth-most dribbles completed (34) and fifth-most assists (6), according to the Timbers.

Most recently, Mosquera was recently called into the Colombian Men’s National Team for a third time in his career to play in two World Cup Qualifying matches.

