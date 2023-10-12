Tornado in La Center today

Once or twice a year we hear about a (usually) weak tornado in northwest Oregon or southwest Washington. It happened again today. In fact we first heard about it while recording our weekly weather podcast.

I think Katie was “passed a note” around the 22 minute mark, you can watch it here (lower player): https://www.kptv.com/podcasts/weather/

Well, this one was not only weak, it was VERY weak. Here’s the story from La Center

The damage? A few shingles missing, trash cans turned over, and a trampoline thrown around. Oh, and don’t forget the basketball hoop blown down! The official storm report from the Portland NWS office...

EF-0 tornadoes are the norm these past few years. Although I recall that Sandy tornado did quite a bit of damage in the Cherryville area last October

Of course the vast majority of tornadoes in our area are EF-0 to EF-1

Speaking of October, there IS a bit of a tornado season west of the Cascades. September/October and again in late spring. I mean, this sure isn’t “tornado alley”, but just an interesting little tidbit of twister info.

There was just a bit of snow at Timberline Lodge (6,000 ft. elevation) this morning for the first time this season. It was only a dusting. In some years significant snow falls in the high Cascades in October; but that doesn’t appear to be the case for the next week or so. Take a look at the ECMWF 500mb height anomaly for the next week

Then for days 8-14, which takes us close to the end of the month. Higher than average heights = warmer than normal October weather. Not necessarily dry, but any systems coming through will be relatively warm for the next 1-2 weeks.

Those were ensemble average maps from the ECMWF. The GFS ensemble average is similar for days 9-16

That’s it for this evening. Enjoy a warm and dry Thursday with lots of afternoon sunshine!

