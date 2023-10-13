Body found in Clackamas pond behind Costco; Deputies investigating death

Body found in Clackamas pond behind Costco; Deputies investigating death
Body found in Clackamas pond behind Costco; Deputies investigating death(Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A body was found in a pond behind a Clackamas Costco on Friday and deputies are investigating the death, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

SEE ALSO: Sheriff: Clackamas man dies in head-on crash after injuring child in hit-and-run moments earlier

At about 11:30 a.m., a person reported seeing what they thought was a body in the water near Southeast 84th Avenue and Southeast Jasmine Lane. The Water Rescue Team responded to recover the body as sheriff deputies began investigating the death.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates.

Body found in Clackamas pond behind Costco; Deputies investigating death
Body found in Clackamas pond behind Costco; Deputies investigating death(Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)
Body found in Clackamas pond behind Costco; Deputies investigating death
Body found in Clackamas pond behind Costco; Deputies investigating death(Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
FILE - Khaled Mashaal, former Hamas leader, center, attends his father’s funeral at a Mosque in...
Portland Police taking calls for ‘Global Day of Jihad’ seriously
Tetherow Lodges.
Oregon grabs 4 of 5 best resorts in the PNW, according to travel magazine
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
FOX 12 Plus to air Portland Trail Blazer pre-season game.
FOX 12 Plus to air Portland Trail Blazers pre-season game

Latest News

Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Stumptown / Alaska Airlines
Portland’s Stumptown becomes official coffee partner of Alaska Airlines
File
Happy Valley man sentenced to 20 years for sexually exploiting, extorting kids online
KPTV Image
Washington workers give 10-day notice of strike at PeaceHealth