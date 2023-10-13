PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A body was found in a pond behind a Clackamas Costco on Friday and deputies are investigating the death, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:30 a.m., a person reported seeing what they thought was a body in the water near Southeast 84th Avenue and Southeast Jasmine Lane. The Water Rescue Team responded to recover the body as sheriff deputies began investigating the death.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates.

Body found in Clackamas pond behind Costco; Deputies investigating death (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

