Clark County deputies identify body found in burned car in August

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in a burned car this summer.

The investigation began on Monday, Aug. 21 while deputies were following up on a missing person case. The sheriff’s office says they went to the last known home of that person in the area of NW Sluman Road and NW Overlook Drive and found a Kia Soul that appeared to have recently been involved in a fire on the property. Human remains were found in the burned car.

Then on Aug. 31, detectives executed a search warrant at a rural property on Oak Point Road in Cowlitz County. A fire had been reported on the property on July 26.

During the search of the property, the sheriff’s office say suspected human remains were found in the area where the fire happened.

A forensic anthropologist determined the human remains from the Cowlitz County property matched the one’s collected from the burnt vehicle at the Overlook Drive address.

Through dental records, the human remains were identified as 38-year-old Khalid Al-Hassan. The sheriff’s office says he last had contact with family and friends on July 24, and was reported missing on Aug. 8.

Al-Hassan was last known to be living at the same home as Logan Melchert.

RELATED: Man’s bail set at $1 million after human remains found in burned vehicle in Hazel Dell

Melchert was arrested in October for second-degree murder. Melchert was already in the Clark County Jail after being arrested for unrelated arrest warrants.

The sheriff’s office say the investigation shows Melchert is responsible for igniting the car on fire. The Kia Soul is reportedly owned by the estate of Melchert’s deceased father.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.