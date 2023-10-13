Crescent Valley HS senior volleyball captain hopes team can repeat 5A state title

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - The girls are hungry for another volleyball state championship at Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis as the OSAA playoffs are on the horizon. In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 met up with one of the Raiders at Senior Night.

Senior Night always arrives in the blink of an eye, just ask Crescent Valley High School volleyball star Danielle Street.

“I feel sad because I love this program and I love playing here and I love going to school here, but I feel excited for the future as well and excited to look forward and excited the season isn’t done yet,” Street said.

Street and the Raiders, who feature a stellar junior class as well, are running down another dream first realized last November.

“The feeling has been unmatched this year,” said Street.

Crescent Valley captured its first ever 5A state title with an unbeaten record out of the always difficult Mid-Willamette Conference.

“Me and a couple of my other teammates have played together forever, and we’ve always been like, ‘we can go to high school together and we can win state championships together,’ so it’s a great feeling to be able to live that out,” Street said.

Nothing comes easy for Street as a defensive specialist and first team All-State libero who transferred from Corvallis High School as a sophomore and was recently ranked top 20 at her position in the country.

“Being a libero for me is just putting my teammates in the best situation so they can have success as well,” she said.

Raiders sixth head coach Troy Shorey knows just how good he has it with a senior captain like Street.

“I have been coaching 35-plus years and Dani is the best libero I’ve ever coached. Her instincts are crazy. She just gets herself in the right spot every single time and so having her just makes our team better and not just only her play but her personality,” Shorey said. “She’s a great kid, she’d make any program better.”

The academic All-American with a 4.0 is still in search of a Division I college offer. She’ll get there one way or another to dig up a business management degree with her drive and love of the sport she’s held dear since the third grade.

“I can’t wait to get to volleyball practice, it’s just been the thing I look forward to and a place I can really be myself,” she said. “And it’s really given me a platform of leadership and I am pretty introverted normally so I think this is the place I can be extraverted because I am in my element here.”

That element just may be another title the first week of November at state in Forest Grove.

