Dry start, turning wet late in the day

Good morning! It’s another dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A breezy east wind kicked in yesterday afternoon, and will continue across much of the metro area this morning. Wind will back off this afternoon as our skies turn mostly cloudy. A weak cold front will spread light rain over the coast between midday and the early afternoon. Conditions will turn wet across our interior valleys between the mid afternoon and evening. Temperatures will still reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Showers will wind down overnight and early Saturday. The big question is whether we’ll have enough breaks in the clouds west of the Cascades (in west central & southwest Oregon) to see the eclipse at 9:15 A.M. There’s certainly a chance we’ll be able to see moments of the eclipse. If you want to increase your odds of seeing it, I would drive out to south central or southeast Oregon where the sky should be mostly clear. The bulk of Saturday is expected to be dry, but another round of light rain will push in during the evening. Sunday will probably be the nicest day of the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 70 degrees.

Our next soaking rain will arrive Monday morning, with showers tapering off by Tuesday morning. A ridge of high pressure will build in behind that system, bringing warm & sunny weather Wednesday & Thursday. High temps will go from the 60s Monday & Tuesday to the 70s Wednesday & Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

