Fuller’s Coffee Shop reopening this month after fire forced it to close

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fuller’s Coffee Shop has been around since 1947 and it’s been a place people create memories that get passed along from generation to generation.

“This location has been here since 1960 so it’s kind of a staple in the community. People have been coming here for decades,” General Manager, Rachel Pean, said. “I have heard so many different stories in this building from 40 years ago, you know, grandparents bringing their grandchildren because they used to come here when they worked down the street and wanted to bring them here. There’s just a lot of community here.”

Then, this past February, Portland firefighters fought a blaze that started in their hood vent, causing them to close their doors.

While it’s been a long process to return the diner to its original charm, Pean said there was never a question about whether they’d reopen.

“The owners of this restaurant, they just love it. It meant a lot to them when they bought it. They brought their children here so they had no doubt we were going to be bringing it back,” she said.

The final pieces of the diner are coming together and soon you’ll be able to visit familiar faces behind the counter and order a delicious breakfast.

“It’ll look basically the same but newer. The floor plan is exactly the same, our menu is the same. Our staff is coming back,” Pean said.

She said both their customers and their neighbors have been extremely supportive these last eight months and eager to come back in and grab a bite.

“Every time I’m down here I see them and they’re like when are you guys going to be reopening? When are you guys coming back? And I’m like we’re working on it!” she said.

If everything goes according to plan, they hope to reopen on Monday, October 23.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.