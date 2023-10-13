Fuller’s Coffee Shop reopening this month after fire forced it to close

A northwest Portland institution will reopen to customers this month after a fire damaged the building.
By Drew Marine
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fuller’s Coffee Shop has been around since 1947 and it’s been a place people create memories that get passed along from generation to generation.

“This location has been here since 1960 so it’s kind of a staple in the community. People have been coming here for decades,” General Manager, Rachel Pean, said. “I have heard so many different stories in this building from 40 years ago, you know, grandparents bringing their grandchildren because they used to come here when they worked down the street and wanted to bring them here. There’s just a lot of community here.”

Then, this past February, Portland firefighters fought a blaze that started in their hood vent, causing them to close their doors.

While it’s been a long process to return the diner to its original charm, Pean said there was never a question about whether they’d reopen.

“The owners of this restaurant, they just love it. It meant a lot to them when they bought it. They brought their children here so they had no doubt we were going to be bringing it back,” she said.

The final pieces of the diner are coming together and soon you’ll be able to visit familiar faces behind the counter and order a delicious breakfast.

“It’ll look basically the same but newer. The floor plan is exactly the same, our menu is the same. Our staff is coming back,” Pean said.

She said both their customers and their neighbors have been extremely supportive these last eight months and eager to come back in and grab a bite.

“Every time I’m down here I see them and they’re like when are you guys going to be reopening? When are you guys coming back? And I’m like we’re working on it!” she said.

If everything goes according to plan, they hope to reopen on Monday, October 23.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Shooting in SW Portland
Suspect faces murder charge after man killed, another injured in downtown Portland shooting
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
Powerball ticket scan
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon

Latest News

Oregon casino
Oregon, Washington set to receive more than $1 million in pollution prevention grants
Oregon and Washington are set to receive more than one million dollars in pollution prevention...
Oregon, Washington set to receive more than $1 million in pollution prevention grants
Multnomah County chair uses ‘executive authority’ to allocate $50M for homeless crisis response
Multnomah County chair uses ‘executive authority’ to allocate $50M for homeless crisis response
The county chair said she is using her ‘executive authority’ to officially allocate $50 million...
Multnomah County chair uses ‘executive authority’ to allocate $50M for homeless crisis response