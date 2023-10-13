Future uncertain for Central Lutheran Church in NE Portland

By Chandler Watkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:22 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Central Lutheran Church in NE Portland was one of the first religious buildings designed by the well-known Portland, Oregon-based architect Pietro Belluschi. It’s future is now uncertain.

The church’s pastor, Rev. Dr. Amanda Llewellyn, walked Fox 12 through the building, sharing its history Thursday afternoon.

“In 1948 the congregation had a dream,” said Llewellyn. “A dream to build a building that could bring them into the future. They were able to enlist an incredible architect who, at the time, was up and coming. A young man named Pietro Belluschi. As we know Pietro Belluschi became an incredible architect of his time. Belluschi used this building to help put him on to the architectural scene, so to speak, by creating this building and this room in particular. The congregation worked hard alongside Mr. Belluschi to design a sanctuary that would seat 500 people. That was their average worshipping attendance in 1950. This building was also a place where they wanted to have a wing for education, a wing for the parish business, and downstairs there’s a giant kitchen, a huge fellowship hall for weddings. We have three stories and it’s a live, beautiful, vibrant place that they dreamed of and created in 1950 for their growing and burgeoning parish.”

Llewellyn says her favorite thing about the building is the stories and memories it holds; but the building is aging. They are seeing problems with the roof, dry rot, the elevator, and more with maintenance and upkeep. All of it comes with a hefty price tag and as congregation numbers are declining.

“Our current congregation is made up of this incredible group of scrappy, passionate, amazing people who are filled with passion for ministry and doing things in the midst of community,” said Llewellyn. “Our attendance is around 25-30 people who show up faithfully. We have about 20 people who join us via Zoom or Facebook livestream then they go out and do incredible things in the world. This building is a place where people are fed, we participate in a housing shelter, we do all kinds of incredible on the ground work to be about living our faith in real ways. Working on policy changes, advocating for justice. This is really our passion and what we are about. So this congregation is this vital group of passionate, amazing, thrilling, beautiful people that I love. They are just wonderful and beautiful people.”

On Sunday, the congregation will meet to decide it’s next steps.

“We are this crossroads of needing to have this conversation now,” said Llewellyn. “To open our hearts, to cry, to admit that we are scared, we don’t know how it’s going to go, admit that we love this place, and that we can’t do this alone. We cannot maintain this alone. It is up to the people of this place to make that decision. Whatever decision is made, I have full faith that it will be the right decision.”

As the decision looms, Rev. Dr. Llewellyn’s message to the community:

“I want to invite people of the wider community,” said Llewellyn. “To consider how our connectivity makes us stronger. How our sacred buildings in our community make us stronger. Because our building isn’t the only one in this kind of a strait.”

