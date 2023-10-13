On the Go with Ayo at Hood River Valley Harvest Festival

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - As the leaves begin to fall across the Pacific Northwest, the harvest celebrations are just getting started.

The Hood River Valley Harvest Festival starts Friday afternoon and goes until Sunday, Oct. 15.

The festival will feature food, live music, arts and crafts, and farmers with their fall harvest.

