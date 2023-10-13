On the Go with Ayo at Hood River Valley Harvest Festival

As the leaves begin to fall across the Pacific Northwest, the harvest celebrations are just getting started.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:22 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - As the leaves begin to fall across the Pacific Northwest, the harvest celebrations are just getting started.

The Hood River Valley Harvest Festival starts Friday afternoon and goes until Sunday, Oct. 15.

The festival will feature food, live music, arts and crafts, and farmers with their fall harvest.

For more details about the Hood River Valley Harvest Festival, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
FILE - Khaled Mashaal, former Hamas leader, center, attends his father’s funeral at a Mosque in...
Portland Police taking calls for ‘Global Day of Jihad’ seriously
Tetherow Lodges.
Oregon grabs 4 of 5 best resorts in the PNW, according to travel magazine
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
FOX 12 Plus to air Portland Trail Blazer pre-season game.
FOX 12 Plus to air Portland Trail Blazers pre-season game

Latest News

As the leaves begin to fall across the Pacific Northwest, the harvest celebrations are just...
On the Go with Ayo at Hood River Valley Harvest Festival
Andy's Halloween costumes
Andy’s Goodwill Halloween costume adventure
Andy Carson tries on wacky costumes just in time for Halloween!
Andy's Goodwill Halloween costume adventure
Tualatin High School shows its pride during a pep rally.
Pep rally at Tualatin High School