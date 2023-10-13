Happy Valley man sentenced to 20 years for sexually exploiting, extorting kids online

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man will spend 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting and extorting three children online, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

The investigation began in Sept. 2021 when Homeland Security Investigations agents began looking into Kevin Robert McCarty for exploiting young children in Canada online.

The U.S. attorney’s office says in July 2020 and continuing until Nov. 2021, McCarty used various social media platforms to coerce three kids into producing and sending him sexually explicit videos and photos of themselves.

Once the children sent him the material, he would demand more. If the children refused, McCarty threatened to send the photos and videos to the victims’ friends and families, which he did on several occasion, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

On two separate occasions, the U.S. attorney’s office says McCarty told the victims they could either comply with his demands or commit suicide.

McCarty was charged on Nov. 16, 2021, with sexually exploiting children, distributing child pornography, cyberstalking, enticing a child online, and transferring obscene material to a minor.

Two days later, HSI agents served a search warrant at the Happy Valley home McCarty shared with his mother, sister, and sister’s family. McCarty was visiting a cousin in Riverside, California at the time. Agents located and arrested him the same day.

On Feb. 15 of this year, McCarty pleaded guilty to a felony indictment charging him with one count of enticing a minor online and two counts of sexually exploiting children.

