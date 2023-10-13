Man shoots other driver and man recording shooting in downtown Portland: Court docs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old man facing charges after a downtown Portland shooting that left one man dead and another injured was arraigned Thursday.

On Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., police responded to Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A man, identified as Geoffrey Edward Hammond was detained and later arrested in relation to the shooting.

According to court documents, Hammond is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault.

A probable cause affidavit filed by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office states that Hammond was driving a black Mercedes Benz when he parked in front of the Moxy Hotel on Southwest Alder, partially blocking traffic. He remained sitting in the car and left the engine idling.

A man driving a gray Toyota Tundra east on Alder was directly behind Hammond and when Hammond stopped, the man drove his Tundra around the Mercedes Benz.

According to the DA court document, the two drivers exchanged middle fingers as the Tundra driver steered around Hammond’s car and drove through the intersection between Alder and Southwest 10th.

Then, the Tundra driver stopped his truck and walked back across 10th toward Hammond.

“[Hammond] who had begun loading firearm as soon as he saw [the other driver] walking toward him,” the DA document states. “[Hammond] later said that he could see [the other driver] was unarmed.”

According to the document, the Tundra driver tapped on the driver’s side window of Hammond’s Mercedes Benz.

“It is unclear what, if anything [the other driver] said while tapping on the window, but witnesses described shouting,” the DA document says. “Defendant rolled down the window and immediately shot [the other driver] in the chest.”

According to the DA document, the Tundra driver fell, landing in the gutter on his back. Witnesses say he pleaded with Hammond, saying, “I’m sorry. I had bad day.”

Hammond allegedly tried to shoot the other driver again, but his gun malfunctioned.

Witnesses say they saw Hammond flash large metal badge at the Tundra driver as if he were a police officer.

According to the document, Hammond tried to fix his gun while saying, “You are lucky didn’t shoot you in the heart.” He later clarified the statement saying he probably said, “You are lucky didn’t shoot you in the head.”

Video shows that more than full minute passed while the Tundra driver lay in the street dying next to Hammond’s car while he kept trying to get his gun to work.

As this was happening, another man came out of the Moxy Hotel and says he saw the Tundra driver on the ground and Hammond in his car a gun.

Video shows the man from the hotel holding up his cell phone to record video from about 15 feet away.

According to the document, Hammond pointed the gun directly at the man from the hotel, who captured a picture of the act on his cell phone.

“[Hammond] then fired the gun directly at [the man from the hotel],” the document states. “The bullet passed through one of [his] legs and lodged itself in the femur of his second leg.”

Hammond then drove slowly away, according to documents. As he did so, video appeared to capture Hammond firing a second shot at the man from the hotel as the man was lying on the sidewalk writhing in pain.

The second shot missed.

Hammond called 911 while driving toward the courthouse. On the recorded call, he told the operator that he shot both men and states that he believed he was justified in doing so, “because [the Tundra driver] menaced him and because [the man from the hotel] might have had weapon.”

Hammond drove himself to the courthouse and turned himself in.

During a lengthy interview, Hammond told detectives that he shot both men, consented to a search of his car, said he could see the other driver was unarmed before he shot him and said he had meant to shoot the driver a second time, but the gun malfunction stopped him.

He also told detectives that he shot the man from the hotel because he thought the man “may have been planning an ambush which he recognized as military tactic.”

The man from the hotel was rushed to the hospital, and the Tundra driver was declared dead at the scene.

