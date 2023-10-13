Multnomah County chair uses ‘executive authority’ to allocate $50M for homeless crisis response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners chair has issued an emergency order to help tackle the county’s homeless crisis.

Jessica Vega Pederson said she is using her ‘executive authority’ to officially allocate $50 million of surplus Metro funds from the Supportive Housing Services Tax.

The board approved the chair’s plan at the end of September, more than a week after Metro alerted the county about the extra money. The money will be spent on new shelter beds, Portland’s Temporary Alternative Shelter Sites, and Behavioral Health.

“I’m using my executive authority to drive our homelessness response system towards action and change on the ground so that the broad investments can quickly reach the people who need it most right now,” Vega Pederson said.

Of the $50 million, around $21 million will go to expanding and sustaining shelter access, including investing in Portland’s Temporary Alternative Shelter Sites and building more village-style shelters, increasing the county’s total shelter bed capacity to 3,000. More than $3 million will go to increase daytime support services ahead of Portland’s plan to start enforcing its daytime camping ban.

“When this ordinance goes into full effect, we need expanded shelter options for families, for village-style shelters, for recovery-focused, permanent supportive housing,” Vega Pederson said. “We are making strong investments now.”

A little more than $15 million will go to behavioral health programs and about $780,000 will go to improving access to services.

“We need to make sure that those investments reach the people who need them,” Vega Pederson said.

She also said her emergency order addresses calls by some elected officials to declare a public health emergency surrounding the addiction crisis. She pointed out that a portion of the money set for behavioral health will be used for sobering and stabilization beds.

“That’s going to be something that Unity is working on there,” Vega Pederson said. “Providence is also looking at increasing their sobering beds early next year. I think that the difference between sobering beds is that it is usually less than 24 hours. The stabilization center is going to be 20 plus beds that people can stay in for a much longer period of time, anywhere from 30, 60, 90 days.”

But getting the money out the door quickly did draw some concern from board members and people in the community.

FOX 12 asked Vega Pederson how the county is tracking the outcome of these investments.

“That is an incredible concern of mine,” Vega Pederson said. “That is why for these investments, there are going to be outcomes tied to those. Even with an expedited procurement process, we are holding those providers accountable for those outcomes to make sure that they are having an impact, that we are getting these shelter beds up and running, that we are having these services in place.”

