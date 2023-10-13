Name released of man who died in hospital after shooting in downtown Portland

The name of a 34-year-old man who died Sunday after a shooting in downtown Portland was released by the Portland Police Bureau on Thursday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:37 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The name of a 34-year-old man who died Sunday after a shooting in downtown Portland was released by the Portland Police Bureau on Thursday.

At about 9 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Washington Street after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police gave him CPR and first aid. He was taken by paramedics to a local hospital, where he died.

On Thursday, police said the victim was Saul Villatoro Escoto Eldibrando of Portland. His death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

No arrests have been made.

SEE ALSO: 42-year-old man shot, killed in Gresham shopping center parking lot

Portland police are investigating, and ask that anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at 503-823-0433, Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-264534.

During the investigation, Southwest Fifth Avenue will be closed from Southwest Harvey Milk Street to Southwest Alder Street. Additionally, Southwest Washington Street will be closed from Southwest Fourth Avenue to Southwest Sixth Avenue.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

