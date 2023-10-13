Oregon, Washington set to receive more than $1 million in pollution prevention grants

Oregon and Washington are set to receive more than one million dollars in pollution prevention grants.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:24 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon and Washington are set to receive more than one million dollars in pollution prevention grants.

A portion of those funds will be coming to Portland State University to help tribal communities across the state.

The EPA and PSU are teaming up to reduce pollution and exposure to toxins in tribal communities.

It’s being supported by a two-year grant for more than $700,000 from the bipartisan infrastructure law. It will be split evenly within three groups; Northwest American Chamber, Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council and PSU.

“We work a lot in the community already doing a lot of waste reduction which is part of a healthy community, but this gives us an opportunity to reduce common pollutants that are in our everyday environments that we don’t always know we’re being exposed to,” said Christa McDermott at PSU.

Funds will go towards putting in place new technologies and supply chains to create greener and more sustainable environments for tribal owned businesses.

“With casinos where there’s a lot of cleaning products being used and they’re also an indoor environment so their indoor air quality concerns,” said McDermott. “Transition to say for cleaning products like for carpets general purpose, cleaners there’s a safer choice alternative.”

Serina Fasthorse says she works in land restoration within indigenous communities and says chemicals are being released that often affect their food system.

“What we’re facing is our plant communities not being able to thrive real well in this drier, hotter climate conditions. those are our traditional foods and medicines they’re struggling to survive so our access to them is even dwindling even more,” said Fasthorse.

Students at PSU will be a part of the change.

“Our students all work for us so we provide a job and also professional development in these areas of sustainability,” she said. “So there’s a research component as well as a practical implementation and outreach component.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Shooting in SW Portland
Suspect faces murder charge after man killed, another injured in downtown Portland shooting
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
Powerball ticket scan
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon

Latest News

Fuller's coffee shop
Fuller’s Coffee Shop reopening this month after fire forced it to close
Oregon and Washington are set to receive more than one million dollars in pollution prevention...
Oregon, Washington set to receive more than $1 million in pollution prevention grants
Multnomah County chair uses ‘executive authority’ to allocate $50M for homeless crisis response
Multnomah County chair uses ‘executive authority’ to allocate $50M for homeless crisis response
The county chair said she is using her ‘executive authority’ to officially allocate $50 million...
Multnomah County chair uses ‘executive authority’ to allocate $50M for homeless crisis response