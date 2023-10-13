Partly cloudy for eclipse Saturday morning; some of us see it, but others will not

Not much rain, but lots of clouds this weekend
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:33 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain is arriving on schedule late this afternoon and it’s going to be a wet evening commute.  A very weak weather system is moving inland thus the very light rain.  Expect the showers to mainly end after midnight and we’ll have another very mild night.  Last night was a record warm night for the date, only dropping to 60 degrees in Portland!  Tonight, we will still be well above average, only dropping into in the 50s.

Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds all day tomorrow, with thicker cloud cover and a chance for a shower showing up by dinnertime.  Still, it’ll be more of a “drippy” Saturday evening and not soaking wet.  Expect a similar setup early Sunday with a few sprinkles around before noon.  So, to summarize the weekend: lots of clouds but not much rain.  The first half of Saturday and 2nd half of Sunday should be totally dry.

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

We’ve got one stronger system on the way for a real soaker on Monday.  After that, a warming and drying period follows the rest of next week.  We may be near record highs at that time…into the mid-upper 70s.  The blue skies will line up nicely with the fall peak color; that’s typically the 3rd week of October.

ECLIPSE WEATHER: Partly cloudy sky is the story tomorrow morning, the openings in the cloud cover will be very random. That includes both sides of the Cascades. The chance for seeing the eclipse is not dramatically higher east of the mountains. Our latest and highest resolution model shows that mix of clouds and sun.  Black areas indicate clear skies, light gray is thin partially transparent high clouds.  White means totally cloudy.

Cloud cover forecast for 10am Saturday
Cloud cover forecast for 10am Saturday(kptv)

Finally, if skies are clear enough to view the partial solar eclipse in Portland? It should look about like this

Eclipse view from Portland 9:18am Saturday
Eclipse view from Portland 9:18am Saturday(Mark Nelsen | kptv)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
FILE - Khaled Mashaal, former Hamas leader, center, attends his father’s funeral at a Mosque in...
Portland Police taking calls for ‘Global Day of Jihad’ seriously
Tetherow Lodges.
Oregon grabs 4 of 5 best resorts in the PNW, according to travel magazine
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
FOX 12 Plus to air Portland Trail Blazer pre-season game.
FOX 12 Plus to air Portland Trail Blazers pre-season game

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Friday, October 13, 2023.
First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (10/13)
10/13/2023
Dry start, turning wet late in the day
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
First Alert Thursday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (10/12)
Evening showers return Friday
Showers return Friday evening along with cooler highs.