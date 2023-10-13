Partly cloudy for eclipse Saturday morning; some of us see it, but others will not

Rain is arriving on schedule late this afternoon and it’s going to be a wet evening commute. A very weak weather system is moving inland thus the very light rain. Expect the showers to mainly end after midnight and we’ll have another very mild night. Last night was a record warm night for the date, only dropping to 60 degrees in Portland! Tonight, we will still be well above average, only dropping into in the 50s.

Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds all day tomorrow, with thicker cloud cover and a chance for a shower showing up by dinnertime. Still, it’ll be more of a “drippy” Saturday evening and not soaking wet. Expect a similar setup early Sunday with a few sprinkles around before noon. So, to summarize the weekend: lots of clouds but not much rain. The first half of Saturday and 2nd half of Sunday should be totally dry.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

We’ve got one stronger system on the way for a real soaker on Monday. After that, a warming and drying period follows the rest of next week. We may be near record highs at that time…into the mid-upper 70s. The blue skies will line up nicely with the fall peak color; that’s typically the 3rd week of October.

ECLIPSE WEATHER: Partly cloudy sky is the story tomorrow morning, the openings in the cloud cover will be very random. That includes both sides of the Cascades. The chance for seeing the eclipse is not dramatically higher east of the mountains. Our latest and highest resolution model shows that mix of clouds and sun. Black areas indicate clear skies, light gray is thin partially transparent high clouds. White means totally cloudy.

Cloud cover forecast for 10am Saturday (kptv)

Finally, if skies are clear enough to view the partial solar eclipse in Portland? It should look about like this

Eclipse view from Portland 9:18am Saturday (Mark Nelsen | kptv)

