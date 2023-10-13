Portland biking group celebrates victory as PBOT backtracks plans

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The dedication and tireless efforts of local biking group BikeLoud PDX have paid off, and today marks a celebration of their victory. The group successfully lobbied to maintain the current configuration of bike lanes on a busy road.

The celebratory event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday and commemorates a 16-block section of Southwest Broadway that will remain unaltered.

Right now, the bike lane is positioned alongside parking spots, providing a separation from the car lanes. Biking advocates assert that this layout is essential for their safety.

Several months ago, concerns arose when the Portland Bureau of Transportation indicated its intent to relocate the bike lane directly adjacent to the car lanes. BikeLoud PDX, along with numerous other cyclists, vocally expressed their apprehensions about the potential move, arguing that it would jeopardize their safety.

“We need city council to act and invest in safe streets because relying on individuals to slow down and drive responsibly is not enough,” said Kiel Johnson, a member of BikeLoud PDX.

Conversely, some local businesses anticipated the proposed bike lane alteration, saying that existing bike lanes were encroaching on parking spaces and posed risks to individuals exiting their vehicles.

Ultimately, biking advocates won the fight. According to PBOT, the bike lanes on Southwest Broadway will retain their current configuration.

BikeLoud PDX is hosting a celebratory event today, starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday, at the intersection of Southwest Broadway and Harvey Milk.

