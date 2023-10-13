Portland Police taking calls for ‘Global Day of Jihad’ seriously

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A former Hamas leader has called for ‘global jihad’ and Portland Police say they’re taking it seriously.

Former leader of Hamas Khaled Marshal issued the rallying cry for Muslims across the world to “take to the streets” in a global day of protest against Israel on Friday, Oct. 13.

In a video statement obtained by Reuters, the former leader of Hamas said, “[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday.”

He called on his “brothers and sisters” in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt to take action and rally around the cause on Friday in support of Palestinians.

He also made a specific plea to Muslims living in the countries surrounding Israel saying: “Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan … This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility.”

Jihad is defined as “a struggle or fight against the enemies of Islam,” as well as “the spiritual struggle within oneself against sin.”

His rallying cry came as Israel vowed to escalate its response to an attack by Hamas with a ground offensive, after Israeli fighter jets struck more than 200 targets in Gaza city overnight.

Many media reports and social media users interpreted this as a ‘Global Day of Jihad’ and the topic was trending on X/Twitter Thursday.

In response to this news, federal and local law enforcement officials are warning the public to be hyper-vigilant.

“We do not have any credible information that there are any specific threats to Portland. As we always do, we are monitoring the situation and should any concerns arise, we will move resources as needed,” Sergeant Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau wrote to FOX 12 on Thursday afternoon.

“It is also reasonable to assume that spontaneous or planned events/protests related to the ongoing Israel/Gaza conflict could materialize in the coming days. Some may include marches that could impact traffic. We ask that our community exercises patience. Peaceful protest is constitutionally protected. The Portland Police Bureau recognizes both the importance of protecting First Amendment rights and the tradition of exercising free speech and assembly in the City of Portland. The Bureau is committed to respecting lawful assembly and expression of speech while also maintaining public safety, peace, and order.”

Meanwhile, other law enforcement agencies are on high alert across the country. The New York City Police Department released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) about increasing uniformed presence across the city with a focus on “large gatherings and cultural sites,” to insure public safety.

The Los Angeles Police Department also said they would be increasing patrols on Friday. Especially around Jewish and Muslim neighborhoods and institutions.

When National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby was asked about “Day of Jihad” at a White House Press Briefing on Thursday, he said the White House is aware of the threat.

This week the FBI also addressed the potential for violence in the U.S. “consequent to the to the HAMAS attacks in Israel.” In the public safety alert, the FBI did not cite any specific threat “reflecting additional attack planning against the United States,” but added “foreign terrorist organizations and their supporters remain committed to attacking” Americans, here and abroad.

