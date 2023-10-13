Portland’s Stumptown becomes official coffee partner of Alaska Airlines

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Local coffee company Stumptown has become the official new coffee partner of Alaska Airlines, after the airline ended its contact with Starbucks after more than a decade.

Starting on Dec. 1 a new custom blend by Stumptown Coffee Roasters with be filling those cups in the sky.

According to Alaska Airlines, the new custom coffee blend is specifically crafted to be enjoyed up in the air.

“For those who don’t know, your taste buds react differently at 30,000 feet due to altitude, which can cause food and drinks to taste different from how they do on the ground,” said Alaska Airlines in a statement.

“Having flown millions of miles fueled by countless cups of coffee, Stumptown stands out as first class,” said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. “Like travel, coffee has a remarkable way of bringing people together. I can’t wait for our guests and employees to enjoy a cup of Stumptown when they fly with us.”

Alaska’s medium-dark blend uses the same base as Holler Mountain, but with less acidity.

“We wanted a crowd pleaser—something that would delight folks who enjoy milder coffees and also speak to guests who enjoy medium-bodied roasts,” said Stumptown President Laura Szeliga.

In 1999, Stumptown was part of a new wave of craft coffee in the Pacific Northwest.

Since then, Stumptown has opened five cafes in Portland, and the brand has also opened locations in New York, and Los Angeles.

In 2015, Stumptown Coffee Roasters was bought by Peet’s Coffee.

