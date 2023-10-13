‘Second Chance’ breakfast highlights Marion Co. initiative helping people after prison

KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Board of Commissioners hosted a breakfast Thursday morning in Keizer to highlight a county program helping people recently released from prison.

The Marion County Reentry Initiative (MCRI) held a “Giving People a Second Chance” breakfast at the Keizer Civic Center.

The initiative is a donor-supported program that helps people build a new life after prison. They work with them to find housing, transportation, employment and any treatment if needed.

On Thursday, Helen Rice shared her story at the breakfast. She spent 20 years battling drug addiction and was in and out of prison, she said.

Now, through this initiative she works for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to help other people break the cycle of addiction.

“I have four years clean,” Rice said. “My son spent two and a half years in foster care, and I know once I made the decision to get clean, it was easy. Only by the grace of God am I clean, I have full custody of my son and I want to show people it’s not over ‘til it’s over. And if I can do it, anybody can do it.”

The reentry initiative works with 200 different employers to help find work for the newly released and get them on their feet.

This doesn’t just help the people being released. Officials say it has also lowered the number of people who wind up back in prison after being released. And ultimately, that’s less costly for the county and its taxpayers.

