Sheriff: Clackamas man dies in head-on crash after injuring child in hit-and-run moments earlier

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a head-on crash after he was involved in a hit-and-run in Clackamas on Thursday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run on Southeast 82nd Drive near Southeast Tiffany Court. It was reported a vehicle went onto a sidewalk where children were waiting for a school bus. The sheriff’s office said one child was able to pull back their younger sibling from the vehicle’s path but not before the child’s feet were run over.

The injured child received care at the scene.

Minutes later, deputies learned of a separate head-on crash on Southeast Jennifer Street near Southeast Evelyn Street, less than a mile away. The crash involved a Kia Spectra and a Subaru Forester. The sheriff’s office says the Kia matched the description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

The driver of the Subaru, identified as 81-year-old Carol Marie Day Bordeaux, of Oregon City, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia, identified as 24-year-old Ilya Ilech Bosovik, of Clackamas, was taken to an area hospital where he died. The sheriff’s office says investigators believe Bosovik may have been under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash.

Clackamas Fire crews along with @AMR_Social and @ClackCoSheriff are on scene of a car accident on Jennifer Street. 2 patients are being transported with injuries. Jennifer Street is currently closed just east of Evelyn Street. We will update when it is open. #hereforyou pic.twitter.com/xY9dbCAXXh — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) October 12, 2023

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at: www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.

