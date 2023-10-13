Sheriff: Clackamas man dies in head-on crash after injuring child in hit-and-run moments earlier

Firefighters on scene of head-on crash
Firefighters on scene of head-on crash(Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a head-on crash after he was involved in a hit-and-run in Clackamas on Thursday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run on Southeast 82nd Drive near Southeast Tiffany Court. It was reported a vehicle went onto a sidewalk where children were waiting for a school bus. The sheriff’s office said one child was able to pull back their younger sibling from the vehicle’s path but not before the child’s feet were run over.

The injured child received care at the scene.

Minutes later, deputies learned of a separate head-on crash on Southeast Jennifer Street near Southeast Evelyn Street, less than a mile away. The crash involved a Kia Spectra and a Subaru Forester. The sheriff’s office says the Kia matched the description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

The driver of the Subaru, identified as 81-year-old Carol Marie Day Bordeaux, of Oregon City, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Kia, identified as 24-year-old Ilya Ilech Bosovik, of Clackamas, was taken to an area hospital where he died. The sheriff’s office says investigators believe Bosovik may have been under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at: www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
FILE - Khaled Mashaal, former Hamas leader, center, attends his father’s funeral at a Mosque in...
Portland Police taking calls for ‘Global Day of Jihad’ seriously
Tetherow Lodges.
Oregon grabs 4 of 5 best resorts in the PNW, according to travel magazine
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
FOX 12 Plus to air Portland Trail Blazer pre-season game.
FOX 12 Plus to air Portland Trail Blazers pre-season game

Latest News

Portland biking group celebrates victory as PBOT backtracks plans.
Portland biking group celebrates victory as PBOT backtracks plans
The dedication and tireless efforts of local biking group BikeLoud PDX have paid off, and today...
Portland biking group celebrates victory as PBOT backtracks plans
A "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse will be visible across parts of the United States, including...
Where to attend 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse parties in Oregon
Portland lutheran church
Future uncertain for Central Lutheran Church in NE Portland