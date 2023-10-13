Trail Blazers go toe-to-toe with Phoenix at Moda Center

The Trailblazers went toe to toe with the Suns at the Moda Center for Portland’s first pre-season game against another NBA team.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:01 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Trailblazers went toe to toe with the Suns at the Moda Center for Portland’s first pre-season game against another NBA team.

Chis Longfield and his son Luke were excited to have some father-son time at the stadium.

“This is the best,” Chris said. “We’ve been coming to these since he was a little guy. He’s always known Damian Lillard.”

Lamar is a self-proclaimed “big Blazers fan” and he was also sad to Lillard go.

“I know he’s gone right now,” he said. “He will be missed. He’s always in my heart.”

“We’re sad to see him go this off season,” Chris added, “but with change comes good, exciting things.” His son added that he’s “really excited to have a bunch of new players.”

Portland fell 122-111 to the Suns after a hard-fought game.

You can watch the Blazers’ rematch with Phoenix Mon. Oct. 16 on FOX 12 Plus.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Shooting in SW Portland
Suspect faces murder charge after man killed, another injured in downtown Portland shooting
FILE - Khaled Mashaal, former Hamas leader, center, attends his father’s funeral at a Mosque in...
Portland Police taking calls for ‘Global Day of Jihad’ seriously
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
N Portland church leader indicted for sex abuse of girls
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision

Latest News

FOX 12 Plus to air Portland Trail Blazer pre-season game.
FOX 12 Plus to air Portland Trail Blazers pre-season game
Former Purdue basketball player Terry Dischinger speaks during a news conference for Collegiate...
Trail Blazers mourning loss of Terry Dischinger
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday moves the ball down the court during the first half of Game...
Jrue Holiday traded to Boston as Portland continues making moves
The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, according...
Report: Blazers guard Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks