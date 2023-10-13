Trail Blazers go toe-to-toe with Phoenix at Moda Center

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Trailblazers went toe to toe with the Suns at the Moda Center for Portland’s first pre-season game against another NBA team.

Chis Longfield and his son Luke were excited to have some father-son time at the stadium.

“This is the best,” Chris said. “We’ve been coming to these since he was a little guy. He’s always known Damian Lillard.”

Lamar is a self-proclaimed “big Blazers fan” and he was also sad to Lillard go.

“I know he’s gone right now,” he said. “He will be missed. He’s always in my heart.”

“We’re sad to see him go this off season,” Chris added, “but with change comes good, exciting things.” His son added that he’s “really excited to have a bunch of new players.”

Portland fell 122-111 to the Suns after a hard-fought game.

You can watch the Blazers’ rematch with Phoenix Mon. Oct. 16 on FOX 12 Plus.

