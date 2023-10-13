Washington workers give 10-day notice of strike at PeaceHealth

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Representatives say over 1,300 workers with PeaceHealth have given a 10-day notice of plans to strike. The employees include the Techs and Service and Maintenance units at PeaceHealth Southwest and the Lab Professional unit at PeaceHealth St. John.

According to a representative Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (OFNHP), 95% of workers voted in favor of authorizing the strike last week.

Workers are striking citing stalled negotiations, severely short patient staffing levels, low wages and management’s bad faith bargaining, according to OFNHP.

Another unit, a Tech unit at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart in Lane County, is in the midst of bargaining but has not yet authorized a strike. If a strike is called, 400 more employees would join the picket line.

The strike is planned to begin Oct. 23.

