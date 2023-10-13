Where to attend ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse parties in Oregon

(KPTV) - A “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse will be visible across parts of the United States, including here in Oregon.

The eclipse is expected to be at its peak around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday. It’s called a “Ring of Fire” eclipse because it covers about 90 percent of the sun, so not a total blackout.



FOX 12 spoke with Travel Oregon for tips on getting the best view of the eclipse.

“If you are traveling in the Oregon outback, which is going to be a great place to see it. So more, more on Southern Oregon, more rural areas. You can go to one of the parks out there,” said Allie Gardener, Travel Oregon Industry Communications Manager. “There’s Collier Memorial State Park Hart Mountain National antelope refuge. You can explore Silverlake and Paisely, Roseburg and Medford any place that you can get a little a little high off the ground and have an eastward view are going to be great places to see it.”

There are also several watch parties happening around the state. They include:

Southern Oregon -

Running Y Resort: 5500 Running Y Road Klamath-Falls, Oregon, 97601

Eclipse Into Nature October 14th, 6am-12pm

Fun games, prizes, workshop presenters and a free concert

Eclipse viewing and concert are FREE

Parking is $100 per car.

For more information, see here.

EclipseFest23: Chiloquin 42.675722, -121.969876 Klamath County, Oregon 97624

A three-day festival October 12th –15th, food, drink, camping, family activities.

Smash Mouth headliner Oct 14th @ 6:30pm

For more information, see here

Willamette Valley -

Viewing Breakfast: The Emporium Veneta 87980 Territorial Highway Veneta, OR 97487

Eclipse Viewing Breakfast October 14th 8am-11am Live music, breakfast, coffee, commemorative gifts 1 Mimosa (over 21 only) $25 per person For more information, see here



Coastal -

“Festival of Light” Watch Party: Bullards Beach 3rd Street SW Bandon OR 97411

Watch party begins on Oct 14th from 7:30am - 10:30am A partial eclipse can be seen at 8:05 for two and a half hours. The annular eclipse should last 3 minutes starting at 9:16am

This is a FREE event

