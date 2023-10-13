Where to attend ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse parties in Oregon
(KPTV) - A “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse will be visible across parts of the United States, including here in Oregon.
The eclipse is expected to be at its peak around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday. It’s called a “Ring of Fire” eclipse because it covers about 90 percent of the sun, so not a total blackout.
Will the weather affect your view of the eclipse this weekend? Check out the latest forecast here.
FOX 12 spoke with Travel Oregon for tips on getting the best view of the eclipse.
“If you are traveling in the Oregon outback, which is going to be a great place to see it. So more, more on Southern Oregon, more rural areas. You can go to one of the parks out there,” said Allie Gardener, Travel Oregon Industry Communications Manager. “There’s Collier Memorial State Park Hart Mountain National antelope refuge. You can explore Silverlake and Paisely, Roseburg and Medford any place that you can get a little a little high off the ground and have an eastward view are going to be great places to see it.”
There are also several watch parties happening around the state. They include:
Southern Oregon -
Running Y Resort: 5500 Running Y Road Klamath-Falls, Oregon, 97601
- Eclipse Into Nature October 14th, 6am-12pm
- Fun games, prizes, workshop presenters and a free concert
- Eclipse viewing and concert are FREE
- Parking is $100 per car.
- For more information, see here.
EclipseFest23: Chiloquin 42.675722, -121.969876 Klamath County, Oregon 97624
- A three-day festival October 12th –15th,
- food, drink, camping, family activities.
- Smash Mouth headliner Oct 14th @ 6:30pm
- For more information, see here.
Willamette Valley -
Viewing Breakfast: The Emporium Veneta 87980 Territorial Highway Veneta, OR 97487
- Eclipse Viewing Breakfast October 14th 8am-11am
- Live music, breakfast, coffee, commemorative gifts
- 1 Mimosa (over 21 only)
- $25 per person
- For more information, see here.
- Live music, breakfast, coffee, commemorative gifts
Coastal -
“Festival of Light” Watch Party: Bullards Beach 3rd Street SW Bandon OR 97411
- Watch party begins on Oct 14th from 7:30am - 10:30am
- A partial eclipse can be seen at 8:05 for two and a half hours.
- The annular eclipse should last 3 minutes starting at 9:16am
- This is a FREE event
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.