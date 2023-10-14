5th annual Shriners ‘Walk for Love’ fundraiser expects biggest event yet

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds are expect to attend the 5th annual Shriners Children’s Walk for LOVE this month.

“This is our 5th annual Walk for LOVE,” said Lynda Luce, Shriners Children’s Portland Director of Philanthropy. “It will be on October 21 and we will be holding it at the Oregon Zoo this year. This is the first time we are holding it off site and a location like the zoo. We are very excited. We have surpassed our fundraising goal already and we are looking towards our next fundraising goal for next year.”

Luce says they surpassed their $25,000 fundraising goal.

“It just shows the dedication of our donors and of our patients and their families,” Said Luce. “Of what they do to support the hospital. All fundraising money that comes in is used for our patient care, to help take care of their stay while they are here, to purchase equipment, and just encompasses everything we do for our patients.”

The last time the event was held in person was in 2019. Luce expects this to be their biggest year yet with hundreds expected to attend.

“We are expecting a lot of fun at the zoo,” said Luce. “Check in will be from 7 to 7:45 a.m. with special guest appearances set to start then. The walk will start, led by our patient ambassador Brantley, at 8 a.m. It will be a behind the scenes tour as well as an zoo tour throughout the Oregon Zoo. It’s about a ¾ of a mile walk. Very easy for everyone to do. We will have a couple of physicians there. We will have kids events, refreshments, fun music playing. It will be a good family environment. The guests who are registered for the event are invited to spend the rest of the day at the zoo.”

The 2023 Shriners Children’s Portland Walk for LOVE ambassador Brantley is an 8-year-old from Estacada, OR. Brantley’s mom learned he had Spina Bifida during a routine ultrasound.

At just one day old, Brantley had a shunt placed into his brain and the defect on his back repaired. In the first few weeks of his life, he had two more shunt surgeries, followed by physical therapy. By six months, Brantley was doing things like rolling over and sitting up, things that Brantley’s mom was told by people in the Spina Bifida community wouldn’t normally happen until he was at least two or three.

As Brantley grew, his physical therapist recommended he go to Shriners Children’s Portland to get a Reciprocating Gait Orthosis, or RGO. An RGO is a full body brace that allows a person to stand and walk with effort. When he was 2, Brantley got his RGO and has been doing therapy at Shriners ever since.

“Brantley has been a patient here at Shriners since he was 2,” said his mom Nicole Brown. “He got his first brace, which he is wearing right now, and it allowed him to take steps for the first time. He’s progressively gotten so much stronger, healthier, confident in his own body and it’s been a really great journey for us. Typically when you go to a hospital, it’s something you don’t think you’re going to enjoy, but every time we come here we know everyone, we are always having the best time and Brantley actually looks forward to every appointment that he has. It makes it so much easier because the work he does it very hard. They make it fun for him. It makes such a huge difference in our lives.”

Brantley says he was shocked when he learned he would be this year’s Walk for LOVE ambassador and is very excited.

“Brantley is a rock star,” said Luce. “He pushes through whatever, has a an do attitude. Brantley and his mom Nicole formed their own team. They have done any amazing job of fundraising, they have 40 people on their team, so they’ve really kicked off the event. We’re just really excited that Brantley wants to help us out the way that he does.”

There’s still time to register for anyone interested in going to the event.

The theme is “Boo at the Zoo” and Halloween costumes are encouraged. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Oregon Zoo.

