73-years-old Aloha man missing for 7 years; Deputies search for leads in cold case

Seven years ago, an Aloha man was reported missing from his home. Now, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for a new lead in the cold case.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Seven years ago, an Aloha man was reported missing from his home. Now, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is hoping for a new lead in the cold case.

Dane Davis, who would now be 73 years old, retired from Wells Fargo and enjoyed walking to the Hillsboro Promenade shopping center.

Before Davis disappeared, investigators say he had become increasingly unable to care for himself, and his family was working to find a facility for him. But before they could find that extra help, Davis vanished.

Deputy David Huey says Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies did a welfare check at Davis’ address on or around Oct. 20, 2016.

“[They] found that his door was wide open. This was after a caregiver had come to check on him. We exhausted all the leads at the time and have not been able to find Dane Davis,” Huey said. “I think that the public is often a great source of information and, you know, with any of our community members that go missing, we keep the cases open. We know how important it is to the family, to the friends, to the community that they are a part of, and we like to put it back out there and see if we can get the community’s support as far as any tips or leads for finding Mr. Davis.”

Davis’ wife and brother have been actively working with detectives over the past seven years to help bring him home.

The family, along with the sheriff’s office are asking that anyone who has seen Davis since Oct. 2016, or has any information, to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

