Cornelius Pass Road in Aloha closed for deadly crash investigation

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:53 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash closed Cornelius Pass Road in Aloha on Friday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said firefighters were responding to a head-on crash on Southeast Cornelius Pass Road and Southwest Augusta Lane. There were reports of multiple injuries.

WCSO said the crash is deadly. Deputies did not specify how many victims there are. The road was closed for several hours for an investigation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

