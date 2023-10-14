Cornelius Pass Road in Aloha closed for deadly crash investigation

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash closed Cornelius Pass Road in Aloha on Friday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said firefighters were responding to a head-on crash on Southeast Cornelius Pass Road and Southwest Augusta Lane. There were reports of multiple injuries.

WCSO said the crash is deadly. Deputies did not specify how many victims there are. The road was closed for several hours for an investigation.

