Driver dies after single-car crash onto I-5 offramp in S Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a vehicle crashed onto an Interstate 5 offramp in south Portland Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the a crash near South Hood Avenue and South Gibbs Street. They found a single vehicle had rolled down an embankment and landed on a Southbound I-5 offramp.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Police are investigating the crash and have asked anyone with information to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention: Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-269267.

