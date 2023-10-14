Driver dies after single-car crash onto I-5 offramp in S Portland

FILE
FILE(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a vehicle crashed onto an Interstate 5 offramp in south Portland Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the a crash near South Hood Avenue and South Gibbs Street. They found a single vehicle had rolled down an embankment and landed on a Southbound I-5 offramp.

SEE ALSO: Hillsboro woman dies in head-on crash in Aloha

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Police are investigating the crash and have asked anyone with information to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention: Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-269267.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
FILE - Khaled Mashaal, former Hamas leader, center, attends his father’s funeral at a Mosque in...
Portland Police taking calls for ‘Global Day of Jihad’ seriously
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Firefighters on scene of head-on crash
Clackamas man dies in head-on crash after injuring child in hit-and-run moments earlier: Sheriff
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Latest News

Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun...
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, bringing with it cheers and shouts of joy
KPTV file image
Troutdale family of 4 dies in head-on crash in Deschutes County
Palestinian PSU professor asks for compassion for all innocent people hurt, killed in conflict
Cornelius Pass Road in Aloha closed for deadly crash investigation