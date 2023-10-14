Man arrested for arson in Hazelwood neighborhood

A man was arrested for a fire in an apartment complex in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:46 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested for a fire in an apartment complex in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. on Southeast Pine Street. There were no reports of injuries and no word of the damage.

Portland police said Jeremy Santos was arrested at the scene for arson and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
FILE - Khaled Mashaal, former Hamas leader, center, attends his father’s funeral at a Mosque in...
Portland Police taking calls for ‘Global Day of Jihad’ seriously
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Tetherow Lodges.
Oregon grabs 4 of 5 best resorts in the PNW, according to travel magazine
Firefighters on scene of head-on crash
Clackamas man dies in head-on crash after injuring child in hit-and-run moments earlier: Sheriff

Latest News

The Oregon Department of State Lands started removing “hazardous boats” from area waterways...
Oregon removes hazardous 1930s fishing boat from Columbia near Rainer
A man was arrested for a fire in an apartment complex in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
Man arrested for arson in Hazelwood neighborhood
Police responding
1 killed after car hits pedestrian in Gresham
Seven years ago, an Aloha man was reported missing from his home. Now, the Washington County...
73-years-old Aloha man missing for 7 years; Deputies search for leads in cold case