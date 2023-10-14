Man arrested for arson in Hazelwood neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested for a fire in an apartment complex in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. on Southeast Pine Street. There were no reports of injuries and no word of the damage.

Portland police said Jeremy Santos was arrested at the scene for arson and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.