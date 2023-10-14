Oregon removes hazardous 1930s fishing boat from Columbia near Rainer

The Oregon Department of State Lands started removing “hazardous boats” from area waterways this week.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of State Lands started removing “hazardous boats” from area waterways this week.

First up was the removal of a 1930′s fishing vessel that weighed 200 tons from the Columbia River.

SEE ALSO: Portland’s Stumptown becomes official coffee partner of Alaska Airlines

The vessel became a hazard when it sank and spilled fuel into the river near Rainer in 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard responded and cleaned up the fishing boat at the time, but the DSL has been waiting for the funding it needed to remove the ship.

That opportunity finally came with the passage of House Bill 5029 approved by the Oregon legislature in June, which allocates $18.8 million to begin removing hazardous vessels.

The state will also establish a program for long-term solutions.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
FILE - Khaled Mashaal, former Hamas leader, center, attends his father’s funeral at a Mosque in...
Portland Police taking calls for ‘Global Day of Jihad’ seriously
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Man dead after alleged road rage shooting named by Portland police
Tetherow Lodges.
Oregon grabs 4 of 5 best resorts in the PNW, according to travel magazine
Firefighters on scene of head-on crash
Clackamas man dies in head-on crash after injuring child in hit-and-run moments earlier: Sheriff

Latest News

The Oregon Department of State Lands started removing “hazardous boats” from area waterways...
Oregon removes hazardous 1930s fishing boat from Columbia near Rainer
Apartment fire in Hazelwood neighborhood
Man arrested for arson in Hazelwood neighborhood
A man was arrested for a fire in an apartment complex in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
Man arrested for arson in Hazelwood neighborhood
Police responding
1 killed after car hits pedestrian in Gresham