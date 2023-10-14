Oregon removes hazardous 1930s fishing boat from Columbia near Rainer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of State Lands started removing “hazardous boats” from area waterways this week.

First up was the removal of a 1930′s fishing vessel that weighed 200 tons from the Columbia River.

The vessel became a hazard when it sank and spilled fuel into the river near Rainer in 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard responded and cleaned up the fishing boat at the time, but the DSL has been waiting for the funding it needed to remove the ship.

That opportunity finally came with the passage of House Bill 5029 approved by the Oregon legislature in June, which allocates $18.8 million to begin removing hazardous vessels.

The state will also establish a program for long-term solutions.

