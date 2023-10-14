Pacific Northwest awarded hydrogen hub to explore expanding its use

By Will Maetzold
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:29 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Department of Energy announced $7 billion will be going to create seven hydrogen hubs.

One of the hubs will be in the Pacific Northwest. It will include the states of Oregon, Washington and Montana.

The Renewable Hydrogen Alliance began in Portland just over five years ago with the goal of getting this kind of investment.

“One of the focuses of our hub that we were just awarded here is really focusing on that heavy-duty transportation sector,” RHA executive director Michelle Detwiler said.

Detwiler said she’s heard from companies across the country and world who say Oregon’s hydrogen resources are appealing.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and other leaders who backed the local hub spoke Friday about securing the funding.

“It will help launch a clean hydrogen economy in the Pacific Northwest that can be a model for other parts of the country,” Janine Benner with the Oregon Department of Energy said. “It will support an equitable, clean energy transition that invests in our communities and improves health and safety for our region’s most vulnerable people.”

Detwiler said she fought for the funding for years and this is the start of a new era.

“We’ve worked closely with the legislators of Oregon and Washington in supporting and passing policy that helps to stand this economy up here,” she said.

Detwiler said the work begins to replace the biggest sources of carbon emissions with hydrogen. She said the impacts will be seen in industries such as manufacturing, the fertilizer used in agriculture and heavy-duty transportation.

“TriMet is interested in buying fuel cell buses,” Detwiler said. “Those that ride TriMet could be riding a nice, quiet, clean, fuel cell bus one of these days.”

The exact participants in the hub haven’t been announced yet.

Leaders who helped the funding come to the Pacific Northwest estimate it will create 10,000 additional jobs.

